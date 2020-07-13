6-Year-Old Boy Saves Little Sister From Charging Dog

On July 9th, 6-year-old Bridger jumped in front of a charging dog to save his little sister's life. “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

I always wished I had a protective older brother (with good looking friends) when I was a kid. Alas I am from a family of all girls. But I've got a son, who's a protective older brother to his two younger sisters and this story got me right in the heart instantly.

On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home.

Bridger's aunt posted on Instagram in the hopes to rally some of Bridger's favorite heroes to send some words of encouragement while he recovers.

We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans

Those are some of our favorite heroes too Bridger! We've definitely added you to our list of heroes! Everyone needs a brother like you.